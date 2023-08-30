PM Kishida Meets with Nagasaki Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with representatives of four groups of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors from the southwestern city of Nagasaki on Wednesday.

At the meeting in the prime minister's office in Tokyo, the groups handed Kishida a joint request seeking additional efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

In response, Kishida said, "I promise to sincerely promote efforts to convey the tragic experiences of the atomic bombings across generations and borders."

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on the western city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and another on Nagasaki three days later in the closing days of World War II.

In the request, the groups demand that the government recognize people exposed to radioactive "black rain" from the Nagasaki bombing as hibakusha like it did in 2021 with people who had similar experiences following the Hiroshima bombing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]