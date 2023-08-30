Toyota Resumes Vehicle Production in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. resumed the operations of 25 vehicle production lines at 12 of its 14 plants in Japan on Wednesday morning, following a suspension caused by a system glitch.

The resumption came after the leading Japanese automaker replaced the defective system. The Motomachi plant in the city of Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, is among the 12 plants.

The Toyota group aims to put into operation a total of 28 production lines at all of its 14 domestic plants, including Toyota Motor Kyushu Inc.'s Miyata plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Kyoto plant in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, by Wednesday evening.

According to informed sources, the glitch is believed to have resulted from the updating work of the system that manages ordering of parts.

Toyota and its parts suppliers use this system. Production at all Toyota plants in Japan was suspended by the late afternoon on Tuesday, as the automaker became unable to order parts due to the failure, which occurred on Monday.

