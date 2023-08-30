Seoul Working Hard for Summit with Japan, China

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Aug. 29 (Jiji Press)--South Korea is making every effort to hold a summit with Japan and China by the end of the year, South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong said Tuesday.

Seoul is looking forward to the three-way summit taking place in the near future, he said at a meeting of a think tank in Washington, stressing that Japan's response is always constructive and China is also very positive.

Leaders of the three East Asian countries last met in December 2019 in China. Since then, however, no such meeting has taken place because of soured ties between Japan and South Korea over issues including one concerning Koreans requisitioned to work for Japanese companies during World War II.

South Korea, which would chair the possible upcoming summit, keeps contacting Japan and China, but the prospect remains unclear.

The relationship between Japan and China has been strained due to the release into the ocean of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

