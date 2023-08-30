Japan Police Agency to Upgrade Cyber Unit to Department

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency on Wednesday announced a plan to upgrade its National Cyber Unit to a department to step up its fight against cybercrimes and cyberattacks.

Under the plan, included in its organizational reform request for fiscal 2024, the NPA will also set up a special investigation division and a planning and analysis division in the new department to boost investigative cooperation with foreign authorities.

The National Cyber Unit was established in April last year. It has cooperated with foreign investigations into ransomware attacks, in which data on computers are encrypted and held for a ransom, contributing to the indictment of two individuals in the United States this year.

In Japan, the unit has analyzed evidence of money laundering using crypto assets in telephone scam cases.

An NPA official highlighted the need to beef up the agency's cyber-related investigation framework, with international investigations improving in both quality and quantity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]