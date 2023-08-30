Staff to Strike at Seibu Ikebukuro Dept. Store Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. said Wednesday that it will go on strike at the department store operator's flagship Seibu Ikebukuro outlet in Tokyo on Thursday, the first strike to be held within the Japanese department store industry in over 60 years.

The previous strike took place back in 1962 at a predecessor of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.

The Seibu Ikebukuro store will be closed all day on Thursday.

The strike will be launched in response to parent company Seven & i Holdings Co.'s plan to sell Sogo & Seibu on Friday.

Tenants and business partners at the Seibu Ikebukuro store in the Japanese capital's Toshima Ward, as well as labor union members, were informed of the strike plan on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]