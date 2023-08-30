Hokuriku Shinkansen's Kanazawa-Tsuruga Section to Open Next March

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--A new section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line between Kanazawa and Tsuruga stations, both in central Japan, will open on March 16, 2024, its operators said Wednesday.

The Hokuriku Shinkansen Line will be extended from Kanazawa Station in Ishikawa Prefecture to Tsuruga Station via Fukui Station, both in neighboring Fukui Prefecture.

The fastest train on the line will link Tokyo and Tsuruga in three hours and eight minutes, according to East Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co., known as JR East and JR West, respectively.

Meanwhile, the fastest travel time between Tokyo and Fukui will be two hours and 51 minutes, down 36 minutes from the time required on the current shortest route, which uses JR West's Hokuriku Main Line and the Tokaido Shinkansen Line of Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai.

The Kagayaki train will travel between Tokyo and Tsuruga directly, making nine round trips per day. The Hakutaka train will make five round trips with more stops. Some Kagayaki services will stop at stations between Kanazawa and Tsuruga.

