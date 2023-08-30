Japan Pump Price Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan climbed to a record high of 185.6 yen per liter as of Monday as the government has been reducing subsidies provided to refineries to curb soaring pump prices.

The average price rose by 1.9 yen from a week before, climbing for the 15th consecutive week and surpassing the previous record of 185.1 yen marked in August 2008, the industry ministry said Wednesday. The price has soared by nearly 9 yen since the beginning of August.

In addition to the reduction in state subsidies, higher crude oil prices and a weaker yen have also helped to lift pump prices.

The government has been gradually reducing the subsidies since June due to relative stability of crude oil prices. The subsidy program was scheduled to finish at the end of September, but the government is considering extending and expanding it in response to the recent surge in gasoline prices.

As of Monday, the average retail gasoline price rose from a week earlier in 46 of the country's 47 prefectures, excluding Kochi, where it was flat, exceeding 180 yen in all of the prefectures.

