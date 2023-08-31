China's Xi Tolerating Anti-Japan Sentiment over Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration has been tacitly tolerating anti-Japanese sentiment growing in China since Japan began releasing into the sea of treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Chinese government is apparently trying to influence the course of social media posts in an attempt to ease public frustration over the sluggish economy and the high unemployment rate, pundits said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started releasing tritium-containing treated water from its meltdown-stricken northeastern Japan power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Aug. 24.

Chinese social media has since been flooded with videos of people making telephone calls to Japan to protest the water discharge.

Harassing phone calls have also been made to many places in Japan, including organizations unrelated to the water release, with many phone numbers widely shared through social media.

