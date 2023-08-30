Yahoo Japan Given Administrative Guidance over Data Sharing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Wednesday it has issued administrative guidance to Yahoo Japan Corp. over providing users' location data to a third party without sufficient advance notice.

The operator of the Yahoo! Japan portal site shared information on some 4.1 million users during the development of search engine technology, the ministry said.

Yahoo Japan provided users' search-related information on a trial basis between May and July to South Korean technology company Naver Corp., with which it was jointly testing a new service. The information included users' location data, which is personal information.

The ministry said Yahoo Japan did not adequately notify users ahead of the move.

It instructed Yahoo Japan to alert users in an appropriate way so that they understand their location data is being provided to another company, as well as the purpose of the data use. It gave the company until Sept. 29 to report on its response.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]