Japan Group Working to Pass on Memories of Post-Quake Massacre of Koreans

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese group is working to pass on the memories of the massacre of Koreans that followed a massive earthquake that devastated the Tokyo area a century ago.

"The same thing could happen again," said Masao Nishizaki, the 63-year-old leader of the group Hosenka. "We must teach what happened and learn from it."

Many Koreans were killed in the aftermath of the quake, after the spread of rumors such as ones alleging that Koreans had poisoned wells.

Such rumors began to circulate on the evening of Sept. 1, 1923, the day the quake hit, and spread rapidly among evacuees, according to government records and others.

Records also show that official institutions such as Tokyo police issued notices urging people to be vigilant against arsons by Koreans.

