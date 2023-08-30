IVF Births in Japan Hit Record High in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The number of babies born through in-vitro fertilization in Japan in 2021 rose by 9,416 from the previous year to a record high of 69,797, according to a survey by the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Health ministry data shows that 811,622 babies were born in Japan in 2021, meaning that one in 11.6 babies were born through in-vitro fertilization.

In the country, the first baby conceived through in-vitro fertilization was born in 1983. The number of such births fell for the first time in 2020 as the outbreak of COVID-19 apparently prompted couples to refrain from having fertility treatment.

The number of in-vitro fertilization treatment performed hit a record high of 498,140 in 2021, after staying almost flat around 450,000 since 2016.

