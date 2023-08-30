Toyota Resumes Operations at All Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. resumed operations at all of its 14 assembly plants in Japan on Wednesday, after a malfunction in its production order system forced them to go offline.

The malfunction occurred Monday apparently due to work to update the system, making Toyota unable to order parts, people familiar with the situation said.

Production at all 14 plants was suspended Tuesday evening.

"A one-day suspension of operations will not affect annual output, as we will increase daily production," a Toyota official said.

Hino Motors Ltd. suspended operations Wednesday at a plant in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, which uses the same production order system.

