Over Half of Private Universities Short of Quotas in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of private universities with admission quotas outnumbering new students in Japan topped 50 pct in fiscal 2023 for the first time since the data began in fiscal 1989, a survey showed Wednesday.

Of 600 private universities in the country, 320, or 53.3 pct, logged underenrollment, according to the survey by the Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan. The share rose 6 percentage points from the previous year.

The result apparently reflected the creation of new universities and faculties. The total enrollment slots expanded by 4,696, although the population of 18-year-olds fell by 23,869.

Of the total private university enrollment quotas, a record-low 99.59 pct were filled. The ratio stood below 100 pct for the second time on record, after 99.81 pct in fiscal 2021.

At universities with an admission quota below 100 students, the capacity-to-enrollment ratio dropped 11.42 points to 70.76 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]