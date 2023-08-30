Australian Stealth Fighters Fly to Japan for Joint Training

Newsfrom Japan

Komatsu, Ishikawa Pref., Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Three Royal Australian Air Force F-35 stealth fighter jets arrived at the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force's Komatsu base in Ishikawa Prefecture on Wednesday for joint training.

Three more RAAF F-35s will come to Japan to take part in the "Bushido Guardian" drills to be held with more than 20 ASDF fighters, including F-35s and F-15s, through Sept. 15.

The joint drills will be an "opportunity" for the Japanese and Australian forces to share "knowledge and possessions ... and strengthen (their) partnership at every level," Melanie Buswell, RAAF air training commanding officer, said in a speech at a welcome ceremony at the central Japan air base.

They will "deepen the long-standing defense cooperation between the two countries to a new level," Kimi Onoda, Japan's parliamentary vice defense minister, told a following joint press conference.

It will be the second ASDF-RAAF joint training in Japan after the one in 2019 and will be the first to be joined by F-35s from both countries.

