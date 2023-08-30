Japan to Tackle Teachers’ Long Working Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s education ministry said Wednesday it has sought fiscal 2024 budget allocation mainly to tackle teachers’ long working hours.

The ministry’s general-account budget request for the year starting next April amounted to 5,921.6 billion yen, up 11.9 pct from its fiscal 2023 budget, it said.

The increase is partly attributable to proposed fresh spending to complete a program to assign subject-specific teachers for fifth and sixth graders one year ahead of schedule, increase the number of staff to do miscellaneous jobs, such as preparing teaching materials, instead of teachers and introduce a system to reduce burdens on teachers in managerial positions.

In addition, the ministry plans to launch a model project in which former teachers in managerial posts serve as coordinators to deal with excessive complaints and unreasonable claims by guardians and local citizens.

The budget request also covers costs associated with the renewal of information terminals distributed to all students at elementary and junior high schools across the country over the next three to four years.

