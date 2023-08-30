Google Starts Japanese-Version Generative AI Search Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Google LLC on Wednesday started offering a Japanese version of its internet search service utilizing generative artificial intelligence on a trial basis for free.

Japan became the second country for Google to make its Search Generative Experience available on a trial basis, after the United States.

When users enter questions, a list of answers summarized by generative AI will be displayed on a search results page, together with links to online reference sources.

The system is expected to make it easier for users to get the information they want to know and make search operations more efficient, according to the U.S. technology giant.

For example, if you ask for "tips for public speaking," the search results may show a list of answers such as "speak with a focus on what you want to say" and "speak with your own experiences."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]