Japan to Extend Gasoline Subsidy Program

Tokyo, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that the government will extend and expand its subsidy program aimed at lowering gasoline prices.

The government plans to extend the program, currently set to expire at the end of September, until the end of this year.

"We aim to bring down gasoline prices to around 175 yen per liter by the end of October," Kishida told reporters.

The nationwide average retail price of regular gasoline stood at a record high of 185.6 yen per liter as of Monday, according to the industry ministry.

The subsidies are provided to refineries to help lower retail prices at gas stations. Beginning Sept. 7, the rate of subsidies will be raised from 30 pct at present.

