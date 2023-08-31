North Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, Aug. 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan Wednesday night, South Korea's military said.

The missiles were fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between around 11:40 p.m. and 11:50 p.m., South Korea's military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said North Korea fired two ballistic missiles. The missiles are believed to have dropped outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The two missiles are believed to have traveled about 350 kilometers and 400 kilometers, respectively, at a maximum altitude of some 50 kilometers, the Japanese ministry said.

North Korea fired the missiles in an apparent protest against ongoing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea.

