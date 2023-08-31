Staff Go on Strike at Seibu Ikebukuro Dept. Store in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The labor union of Sogo & Seibu Co. went on strike at the department store operator's flagship Seibu Ikebukuro outlet in Tokyo on Thursday.

The store will be closed all day on Thursday, in response to the Japanese department store industry's first strike in 61 years. The last time a strike within the industry was launched was back in 1962 at a predecessor of Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.

Sogo & Seibu's parent, Seven & i Holdings Co., is expected to hold an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors later on the day for a final approval of the proposed sale of Sogo & Seibu to a U.S. investment fund on Friday.

Out of concerns over whether employment will be maintained, the labor union demanded that the plan to sell Sogo & Seibu be withdrawn.

As Seven & i did not change its position over the matter, the labor union decided to go ahead with the strike at the Ikebukuro outlet in the Japanese capital's Toshima Ward.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]