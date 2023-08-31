LDP's Abe Faction Picks 15 Leadership Board Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--A faction of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party that was previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday approved the establishment of a 15-member collective leadership board.

The new board, which will be the faction's decision-making body, will be headed by Ryu Shionoya, former chairman of the LDP's General Council, while former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura was not elected to the board.

The board members also include the faction's five prominent lawmakers--current LDP policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, the party's secretary-general in the House of Councillors.

Among the other members are former education minister Masahiko Shibayama, former LDP policy chief Tomomi Inada, Environment Minister Akihiro Nishimura and Seiko Hashimoto, who served as minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Shionoya plans to offer Shimomura an advisory or other post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]