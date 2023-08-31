Kishida Inspects Toyosu Market over Fukushima Water

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida inspected Tokyo's Toyosu fish market on Thursday, hearing from wholesalers about reputational damage from the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea, which began last week.

A wholesaler who exports seafood to China and Hong Kong told Kishida that the Fukushima water release is having a "considerable impact" on those who focus on exports.

The prime minister also received a request to help expand sales channels for Japanese fishery products, while eating octopus from Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, to show its safety.

"We will draw up measures to support (the fishery industry) and respond (to the impact of the water release), based on various voices and opinions I have heard," Kishida told reporters.

Over the release of the treated water, which contains tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, China has decided to impose a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan.

