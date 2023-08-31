Britain's Humanitarian Diplomacy Seen in 1923 Tokyo Quake: Expert

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Britain's extensive aid to Japan after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake was a milestone in its humanitarian diplomacy, a British expert said.

Through the experience 100 years ago, "Britain learned that humanitarian aid could play a significant role in diplomacy," said Oliver Lister, a 25-year-old doctoral research student at the Department of History at the University of Sheffield in England.

Lister pointed out that this experience has led Britain to work on providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and Syria, where a civil war continues.

According to Lister, the Great Kanto Earthquake, which left more than 100,000 people dead or missing, aroused "fear and interest" in Britain, which has few earthquakes.

Newspapers at the time published photos of people fleeing after the quake, as well as those of Tokyo, Yokohama and other places that were devastated by the resulting fires. "The British public was appalled at the enormous devastation," Lister said.

