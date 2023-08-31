N. Korea Holds Tactical Nuclear Strike Drill: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--North Korea on Wednesday launched two short-range ballistic missiles in a drill simulating a tactical nuclear strike against South Korea, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA) announced that the drill was held by the army's tactical nuclear operation unit, according to the report.

The announcement is believed to be referring to North Korea's firings of two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan detected by the Japanese and South Korean governments late at night on Wednesday.

The KPA General Staff criticized the U.S. Air Force for deploying a B-1B strategic bomber to the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday for participation in joint exercises with the South Korean Air Force, saying that North Korea's drill was aimed at sending a clear message to the enemies who responded to Pyongyang's repeated warnings with military threat.

According to the report, the KPA's tactical nuclear operation unit conducted the drill on the assumption that South Korea's key command bases and operational airfields would be scorched to the ground, firing two tactical ballistic missiles toward the ocean from Pyongyang International Airport. The report said the unit correctly carried out its nuclear strike mission through air bursts at a preset altitude of 400 meters above a target island.

