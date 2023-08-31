Kishida Denounces N. Korea's Latest Missile Firing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday strongly criticized North Korea's latest ballistic missile firing.

The missile firing "jeopardize peace and stability of the international community, and is absolutely unacceptable," he told reporters. "I strongly condemn the act, which is in violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions," Kishida also said, adding that Tokyo filed a protest against Pyongyang.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday night. The missiles are believed to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

No damage from the missiles has been confirmed, Kishida said. "We will make every effort to protect peace and stability of international society," through cooperation between Japan and the United States, and among the two nations plus South Korea, he said.

Following the missile launches, Hiroyuki Namazu, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held phone talks with senior U.S. and South Korean officials in charge of North Korea issues.

