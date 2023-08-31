Japan to Review Tokyo Quake Damage Estimates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cabinet Office plans to start work in fiscal 2024 to revise the estimates for damage from a massive earthquake that is expected to directly hit the Tokyo metropolitan area, it was learned Thursday.

The existing estimates were released in 2013, and the government compiled a basic plan on measures to deal with the possible earthquake in 2015.

With the basic plan set to expire at the end of fiscal 2024, the government will review the damage estimates before renewing the plan.

Related funds were included in the Cabinet Office's budget request for fiscal 2024, released on Thursday.

According to the 2013 estimates, the possible earthquake under the Japanese capital, in the worst case scenario, could have a magnitude of around 7, with around 23,000 people dying from building collapses and fires, and some 610,000 buildings destroyed or burned down in the Tokyo area.

