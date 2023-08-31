Kishida Attack Suspect Accused of Attempted Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Police in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Thursday referred the suspect in the explosive attack against Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April this year to public prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses.

The prefectural police apparently believe that the suspect, Ryuji Kimura, 24, intended to harm the prime minister and others, as an analysis of the explosive he used showed that it was highly lethal.

After the incident, a hole with fragments of the explosive was found in a container several tens of meters from the scene.

On April 15, Kimura threw a pipe bomb toward Kishida, who was campaigning at Saikazaki port in the city of Wakayama, from about 10 meters away from the prime minister. It later exploded. Kishida was evacuated safely, but a police officer and a man in the audience were slightly injured.

Kimura was arrested at the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business and was later served with a fresh arrest warrant on suspicion of violating the gunpowder control law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]