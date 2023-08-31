SBI, Rakuten to Scrap Transaction Fees for Japan Stocks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese online brokerage firms SBI Securities Co. and Rakuten Securities Inc. separately said Thursday that they will make online trading in domestic stocks free of fees.

Ahead of a major expansion of the Nippon Individual Savings Account program in January next year, the two companies aim to accelerate their efforts to attract working generations and others interested in asset formation by lowering investment hurdles.

From Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, SBI and Rakuten will waive fees for spot and margin trading of domestic stocks.

Currently, fees of 55 yen to 1,070 yen per transaction are charged under standard plans for spot stock trading, depending on the transaction value.

Meanwhile, Monex Inc., another major Japanese online securities firm, said the same day that it will maintain its current fee system for domestic stock trading.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]