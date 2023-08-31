LDP, Komeito Agree on Conditions to Resume Electoral Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, agreed Thursday on conditions for reviving their cooperation in Tokyo elections.

The move came after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi reached a broad agreement last week to resume the electoral cooperation.

Kishida and Yamaguchi met again on Thursday and agreed that their parties will work together to allow Komeito to win a second single-seat constituency seat in Tokyo in the next House of Representatives election after the next.

The leaders of the two parties also agreed that the LDP will support Komeito's candidate in the Tokyo No. 29 constituency in the next Lower House election and that Komeito will support LDP candidates in other single-seat constituencies in principle.

Kishida and Yamaguchi are expected to sign a document on the deal after gaining understanding from their party members.

