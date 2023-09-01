1923 Tokyo Quake Became Starting Point for Disaster Prevention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--A massive earthquake that struck Tokyo a century ago turned the Japanese capital into rubble, but it also became the starting point for quake disaster prevention in modern Japan.

The 7.9-magnitude quake occurred in the northwestern part of Sagami Bay, near Tokyo, at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 1, 1923, according to a Cabinet Office report.

The quake left 105,385 people dead or missing in Tokyo and six neighboring prefectures. Deaths from fires accounted for about 90 pct of the total death toll.

About 290,000 houses were destroyed or burned down. Economic damage from the quake was four times the national budget.

Soon after the quake, rumors spread that Koreans had started the fires, resulting in civilian massacres of Koreans. The number of victims was around one to several percent of the number of dead and missing people.

