Kishida Pledges Efforts for 2025 Osaka Expo Success

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday expressed his commitment to successfully holding the 2025 World Expo in the western city of Osaka, despite concerns about construction delays.

"Concerned parties will work together to make preparations for the success of the Expo," Kishida said at a meeting of government officials and business leaders. He said he is "determined to lead government efforts as prime minister."

Participants confirmed that they remain committed to opening the Osaka Expo in April 2025 as planned, despite concerns about delayed construction of foreign pavilions amid high material costs and worker shortages.

Fifty-six countries and regions plan to build pavilions by themselves, but their talks with construction companies have run into difficulties. The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition has proposed building pavilions on their behalf to reduce burdens and shorten the construction period.

