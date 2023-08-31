Japan Defense Min. Seeks Record 7.7 T. Yen in FY 2024 Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Thursday announced a record budget request of 7,738.5 billion yen for fiscal 2024, including 1,271.3 billion yen for improving missile defense systems to counter China and North Korea's growing nuclear and missile capabilities.

The ministry will put an emphasis on the development of domestically produced long-range missiles to improve counterstrike capabilities in a bid to boost its deterrence. Also planned is the creation of permanent joint headquarters to better operate the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces.

The total requested amount is almost 1 trillion yen higher than the amount earmarked in the regular budget for the current year to next March.

The government plans to secure a total of 43 trillion yen in defense-related outlays over the five years through fiscal 2027 to drastically strengthen defense capabilities.

The fiscal 2024 request includes the construction of Aegis-equipped vessels as an alternative to the scrapped plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system. The two vessels will cost a total of 379.7 billion yen, with the first ship expected to be commissioned in fiscal 2027 and the second in fiscal 2028.

