FOCUS: Japan Faces Challenges to Help Foreigners in Disasters

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--With the number of foreign residents in Japan having surged about 35 times over the past century, the central and local governments are working hard to ensure the safety of people with different languages and customs in the event of a massive earthquake.

According to Japanese government data, the number of non-Japanese residents stood at about 2.75 million in 2020, up from some 80,000 in 1920, three years before the Great Kanto Earthquake, which hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, leaving 105,000 dead or missing. The welfare ministry estimates that the number will increase to around 9.39 million, accounting for about 10 pct of the total population in Japan, compared with about 2 pct in 2020.

In addition, visitors to Japan totaled about 31.88 million in 2019, soaring 90-fold since such statistics began in 1964. The government aims to raise the annual visitor number to 60 million by 2030.

The Japanese government is endeavoring to provide disaster information in multiple languages. "Language barriers sometimes stand in the way of communicating evacuation information," an official said.

Disaster response app "Safety tips," supervised by the Japan Tourism Agency, provides residents and visitors with push notifications of earthquake early warnings and evacuation information in 15 languages.

