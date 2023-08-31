Prices for 2,067 Food Items Going Up in Japan in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Price increases will hit 2,067 products of 195 major food and beverage makers in Japan in September, down by 853 from a year before and the second straight month of year-on-year drop, research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Thursday.

The decline came as price hikes on the back of soaring raw material costs are coming to a halt. Still, "burdens on the child-rearing generation will increase" as price hikes notably affect powdered milk and popular confectionery products, a Teikoku Databank official said.

In September, Yakult Honsha Co. will raise the suggested retail price of its New Yakult lactic drink to 52 yen per 65-milliliter bottle from 44 yen, in its first price increase for the product in some 10 years.

Asahi Group Foods Ltd. will raise the price of its "Haihai" baby formula to 1,156 yen for a 300-gram can from 1,069 yen. Lotte Co. will raise the shipment prices of 65 confectionary products by about 1 pct to 16 pct.

Retail prices for five products from rice cracker maker Kameda Seika Co. will go up by 6-16 pct. Prices for bacon and miso will also be raised.

