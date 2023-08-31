Japan FY 2024 Budget Requests Seen Reaching Record

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--The total amount of general-account budget requests from Japanese government agencies for fiscal 2024 is expected to reach a record high of around 114 trillion yen, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The sum is likely to top 110 trillion yen for the third consecutive year, eclipsing the current record of 111,655.9 billion yen marked for fiscal 2022, which ended last March.

Thursday was the deadline for government agencies to file their fiscal 2024 budget requests. Requests for defense spending and debt servicing ballooned in particular.

