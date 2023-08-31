U.S. Envoy Raps China's Response to Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Soma, Fukushima Pref., Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday criticized China's response to Japan's release of treated water into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Beijing slapped a blanket ban on imports of fishery products from Japan last week shortly after the nuclear plant started releasing the treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium.

China's response was a "blatant political action" and an "act of economic coercion," Emanuel said during a visit to the city of Soma in Fukushima Prefecture, which hosts the nuclear plant.

"Japan has...done exactly the right things in the right ways" to allay concerns about the water discharge, such as cooperating with international inspections and conducting continuous monitoring, the ambassador said.

He said that Japan's moves stood in stark contrast to China's lack of international cooperation and transparency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

