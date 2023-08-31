Chiba Bank Chair to Step Down over Structured Bond Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Chiba Bank Chairman Hidetoshi Sakuma will resign at the end of next March to take responsibility for inappropriate sales of structured bonds, the regional bank said Thursday.

Sakuma will step down from the board of directors as well when a general shareholders' meeting is held in June the same year.

The Financial Services Agency has already slapped business improvement orders on the bank, its Chibagin Securities Co. arm and partner lender Musashino Bank over solicitations and sales of the high-risk structured financial product incorporating derivatives even to customers with no investment experience.

Chiba Bank also said nine existing and retired executives will be faced with 20-50 pct pay cuts or pay return requests for three to six months, including Sakuma and President Tsutomu Yonemoto, whose salaries will be halved for six months.

A total of 26 people, including Musashino Bank President Kazumasa Nagahori and Chibagin Securities President Yukihito Inamura, are subject to pay reductions over the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]