Japan to Aim for 1,500-Yen Minimum Wages by Mid-2030s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that he will aim to raise hourly minimum wages in the country to 1,500 yen on a weighted average basis by the mid-2030s.

"It's necessary to steadily raise minimum wages further" even after the weighted average topped the target of 1,000 yen in fiscal 2023, which started in April, Kishida said at a government meeting.

The average rose by 43 yen from a year before to 1,004 yen. Minimum wages are determined by a panel of experts and labor and management representatives.

Kishida also said that the government will beef up incentives to promote investment by small and midsize companies, in order to raise wages in rural areas.

The welfare ministry plans to ease requirements for subsidies for capital investment for companies that raise the wages of employees working at pay levels close to minimum wages.

