Japan to Compile Fisheries Industry Support Package

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his government will put together a package of measures early next week to support the domestic fisheries industry after China imposed a ban on Japanese aquatic products last week.

The package is expected to focus on helping the Japanese fisheries industry reduce reliance on specific countries for exports, including by developing new export markets and strengthening domestic processing capabilities.

"A sense of speed is important," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office. "We want to implement (support measures) as soon as possible by flexibly securing funds, including the use of reserve funds."

China imposed the ban on Aug. 24 when Japan began releasing treated water, which contains small amounts of radioactive tritium, into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Chinese action is expected to send Japan's scallop exports declining significantly. Japan's scallop exports totaled 91.1 billion yen last year, of which more than half were for China, according to the agriculture ministry.

