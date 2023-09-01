Japanese Minister Calls Fukushima Water "Contaminated"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura on Thursday called treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant "contaminated" and soon withdrew the remarks and apologized as instructed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I misspoke," Nomura told reporters at the fisheries ministry. "I apologize for causing discomfort to those concerned," he said.

Nomura declined to resign from the ministerial post over the remarks. "With a renewed sense of responsibility, I'll do my utmost to implement measures for fisheries operators," he said.

"Contaminated water" is a term often used by the Chinese government to express its opposition to the release into the ocean of treated water from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant, the site of the 2011 triple meltdown.

Speaking to reporters after a ministerial meeting on support for fisheries operators on Thursday, Nomura said that "we discussed the status of contaminated water."

