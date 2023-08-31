5 Major Japan Banks to Raise Housing Loan Rates in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Five major Japanese banks said Thursday that they will raise their 10-year fixed housing loan rates for the second straight month in September in response to rising long-term government bond yields.

The banks will raise their most preferential rates for 10-year fixed housing loans by 0.1-0.2 percentage point. The five banks are MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Mizuho Bank and Resona Bank.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield briefly rose to 0.675 pct on Aug. 23, the highest level in nine years and seven months, after the Bank of Japan effectively raised its yield cap to 1.0 pct in July.

"Fixed housing loan rates are expected to rise gradually over the next three months or so," Yuki Fukumoto of NLI Research Institute said.

