Bigmotor, 7 Insurers Submit Reports over Fraud

Tokyo, Aug. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co. and seven nonlife insurance firms have submitted reports to the Financial Services Agency, paving the way for the agency's full-scale probe into a scandal over fraudulent automobile insurance claims, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The FSA plans to conduct on-site inspections as early as September to pursue the companies' responsibilities.

The focus is especially on allegations that Giichi Shirakawa, president of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc., was urging the resumption of the insurer's transactions with Bigmotor despite being aware of the used car dealer's fraudulent activities.

Shirakawa called for resuming transactions with Bigmotor at an executive meeting in July last year, despite being aware of the possibility that the used car dealer falsified its voluntary investigation into the fraud, people familiar with the meeting said.

At the meeting, Shirakawa said that if Bigmotor is serious about preventing any repeat of the fraud, Sompo Japan can resume transactions with the company, according to the people.

