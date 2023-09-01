China Voices Hopes over 3-Way Cooperation with Japan, S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing/Seoul, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday voiced hopes over his country's cooperation with Japan and South Korea.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang, in telephone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, said that he hopes South Korea will play an active role in furthering cooperation between the three Asian nations, expressing support for South Korea's efforts as the chair of trilateral talks.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the two ministers agreed to work closely together over intergovernmental dialogue between the two nations plus Japan.

While Wang and Park discussed Japan's release into the sea of treated water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, both sides have not disclosed the details of the discussion.

China, which has repeatedly voiced strong opposition to the release of the treated water, is believed to be encouraging South Korea to stand united against Japan's move. The administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, however, has expressed its understanding over the water release.

