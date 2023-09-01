Japan Conducts Disaster Drill on Centenary of Kanto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government conducted an earthquake response drill on Friday, the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake that left more than 100,000 people dead or missing in Tokyo and surrounding areas.

The drill was held under the assumption that a large earthquake had struck Tokyo, prompting the government to set up an emergency response headquarters headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The headquarters held a meeting at the prime minister's official residence, with cabinet members and officials, who arrived on foot or by other means, checking the government's response to the earthquake and assessing situations in affected areas online.

On Sept. 1, 1923, the 7.9-magnitude quake occurred shortly before noon in Sagami Bay, near Tokyo, causing devastating damage to Tokyo and other areas. Fires were responsible for nearly 90 pct of the death toll, and some 370,000 houses were affected.

At the time, the government is said to have been unable to respond quickly enough to the earthquake partly because the main buildings of the interior ministry and the Tokyo police department were completely burned down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]