Memorial Service Held in Tokyo A Century after Massive Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in Tokyo on Friday to remember around 105,000 people who were either killed or went missing in a massive earthquake that struck the Japanese capital a century ago.

About 130 participants, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, mourned for the victims of the 1923 quake at the ceremony held at Tokyo Metropolitan Memorial Hall in Sumida Ward.

In a speech read by a deputy, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and stressed the importance of raising awareness among the general public on disaster prevention.

The 7.9-magnitude quake occurred at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 1, 1923, in the northwestern part of Sagami Bay, near Tokyo, resulting in many collapsed buildings and fires in Tokyo and nearby areas.

Mitsuaki Goseki, 51, who lost a great-granduncle and two of his family members in the quake, said, "If my grandfather had been killed, I wouldn't have been born." He added, "I'm thankful for being alive."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]