Lesson from Rumor-Driven Turmoil Still Relevant 100 Yrs On

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--A wide variety of groundless information and rumors were circulated just after a massive earthquake hit Tokyo and nearby areas Sept. 1, 1923, creating great turmoil including bloody incidents.

The lesson from the turmoil is still relevant 100 years later as social media is increasingly used as a means of collecting and transmitting information.

In recent years, false information, including sophisticated fake images generated with artificial intelligence technology, was spread through social media at the time of natural disasters.

"Be careful not to spread information when the truth of the information cannot be confirmed," an expert says.

False information and rumors tend to spread over disaster situations and crimes. At the time of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, rumors such as "Mount Fuji erupted," and "Koreans poisoned wells," spread.

