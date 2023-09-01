BYD to Release Compact EV in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co. said Friday that it will launch two models of its Dolphin compact EV in Japan on Sept. 20.

The Dolphin can travel 400 kilometers or more on a single charge. The prices of the two models will be announced on the day of release.

The Dolphin, which features a compact body and spacious cabin, has sold about 430,000 units worldwide since its launch in China in August 2021.

In January this year, BYD launched the ATTO3 electric SUV in Japan as its first model to hit the Japanese market.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]