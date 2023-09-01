Tohoku Univ. Named 1st Recipient in Japan Big Subsidy Scheme

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku University has been conditionally selected as the first recipient of subsidies under Japan's Universities for International Research Excellence scheme, the education ministry said Friday.

Under the scheme to provide financial aid from the country's 10-trillion-yen university fund, the ministry will start giving the subsidies to Tohoku University as early as next fiscal year.

The ministry says that a few universities will be chosen for the program.

The program is aimed at boosting Japan's international research capabilities by creating a world-class research environment at universities and attracting talented individuals through tuition waiver and living expenses aid.

At the selected university, Japanese and English will be used as common languages as a measure to facilitate cooperation with foreign universities.

