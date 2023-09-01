Children on Nursery Waiting Lists in Japan at Record Low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan had 2,680 children on nursery waiting lists as of April 1, down 9.0 pct from a year before, hitting the lowest level since the statistics began in 1994, a government survey showed Friday.

The figure marked a record low for the fifth straight year and fell to one-10th of the recent peak of 26,081 in 2017, the Children and Families Agency said.

The result apparently reflected a decrease in preschool children due to the country's low birthrate and progress in efforts to increase nursery capacity.

A total of 1,510 local governments, or over 86 pct of the total, had no children on nursery waiting lists, up from 1,489 the previous year.

About 60 percent of children on waiting lists were in the Tokyo metropolitan area, the Kinki western region or ordinance-designated and other major cities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]