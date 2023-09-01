Kishida to Visit Indonesia, India from Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Indonesia and India from Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Friday.

Kishida will attend a series of summit talks related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta. He is set to hold a meeting with ASEAN leaders on Wednesday. A summit among Japan, China, South Korea and the 10 ASEAN nations is scheduled the same day.

The Japanese leader will take part in a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in New Delhi on Sept. 9-10, before returning home Sept. 11.

At a cabinet meeting Friday, the Japanese government endorsed a plan to hold a special summit between Japan and ASEAN to mark the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperative ties in Tokyo on Dec. 16-18.

