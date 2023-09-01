SBI Shinsei Bank Shareholders Agree to Delisting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--SBI Shinsei Bank shareholders, at their extraordinary meeting on Friday, approved a reverse stock split plan to take the Japanese bank private on Sept. 28.

The delisting will give the bank more options for repaying about 350 billion yen in public funds it received in the past.

Online financial group SBI Holdings Inc., the parent of SBI Shinsei Bank, has a 53.7 pct stake in SBI Shinsei Bank, including shares acquired through two tender offers in 2021 and 2023. Meanwhile, the government holds a 22.9 pct stake through Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan and Resolution and Collection Corp.

SBI Shinsei Bank won approval from at least two-thirds of shareholders in terms of the voting rights necessary to put the plan into action.

The reverse stock split will leave ordinary shareholders with fractional shares of less than one full share. These shares will be compulsorily purchased by SBI group firms including SBI Shinsei Bank for an amount that translates to 2,800 yen per share, the same as the 2023 tender offer price.

